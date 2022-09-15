Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Taliban denies ferrying Guru Granth Sahib out of country, SGPC flays move

Taliban denies ferrying Guru Granth Sahib out of country, SGPC flays move

Published on Sep 15, 2022 01:32 AM IST

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday condemned the decision of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan of putting restrictions on ferrying of Guru Granth Sahib out of the country

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.
ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday condemned the decision of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan of putting restrictions on ferrying of Guru Granth Sahib out of the country.

According to information, a group of 60 Afghan Sikhs was scheduled to come to India on September 11, but it was not granted permission to bring along holy ‘saroops’ (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib.

The SGPC president said it was a direct interference in the religious affairs of the Sikhs by the Afghan government. He said the Afghan Sikhs are forced to leave their country following atrocities and insecurity.

“If Sikhs don’t stay in Afghanistan, who will take care of Sikh scriptures and gurdwaras there?” the SGPC chief said.

Dhami also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop the Afghanistan government from taking decisions against the Sikhs.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
