In 1996, Columbia scientists tested Biosphere 2’s ocean under ice-age, modern, and future CO2 levels; future conditions cut coral calcification by 40%

Every three months, an ocean in the Arizona desert took a trip through time. In 1996, Columbia University researchers used Biosphere 2’s marine mesocosm to recreate three sets of ocean conditions: those of a glacial ice age, the present day, and the 22nd century. According to the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2 ecosystems page, the researchers alternated between these conditions at three-month intervals over three years. The experiment examined how changing carbon dioxide levels and seawater chemistry affected photosynthesis and coral calcification. After decades without new corals, researchers introduced 108 coral fragments into Biosphere 2’s 2.6-million-liter ocean habitat. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT)

The tank behind the experiment is no ordinary aquarium. Originally designed to simulate a Caribbean coral reef, the enclosed ocean system has a surface area of 35 by 20 meters and holds 2.6 million liters of water. Mechanical systems reproduce or replace natural processes, allowing researchers to adjust temperature, water mixing, gas exchange, nutrient concentrations, and carbon dioxide pressure independently. Although the facility models a tropical reef, its water supply did not need to come from the Caribbean. A 1999 paper in Ecological Engineering, The Biosphere 2 coral reef biome, describes an initial mixture of roughly 10% natural seawater from the Southern California coast and 90% local well water combined with commercial sea salt.

The three experimental scenarios differed in carbon dioxide concentrations and seawater chemistry. The glacial scenario used a CO2 partial pressure of 200 microatmospheres and a pH of 8.29. Present-day conditions used 360 microatmospheres and a pH of 8.08, while the 22nd-century scenario used 900 microatmospheres and a pH of 7.89. The declining pH values indicated increasingly acidic seawater. In a 2000 study published in Global Biogeochemical Cycles, Chris Langdon and colleagues reported that their long-term measurements predicted a 40% decline in net coral reef calcification between 1880 and 2065 as seawater carbonate saturation decreased. This finding describes the projected change in net reef calcification over that period, rather than a uniform decline across all three experimental scenarios.