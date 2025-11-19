Tarn Taran bypoll complaints: EC summons Punjab DGP on November 25

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has summoned Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on November 25 in connection with complaints regarding police conduct during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed for the Tarn Taran assembly byelection. The DGP has been called to brief the commission on the status of cases and arrests made during the poll code for the November 11 election (HT Photo)

The DGP has been called to New Delhi to brief the commission on the status of cases and arrests made during the poll code for the November 11 election, people familiar with the matter said. The ECI had earlier directed the state police to review and submit a report on all FIRs registered during the MCC period following complaints by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which alleged the registration of “fake FIRs” and the arrest of its workers to intimidate them.

The DGP assigned the task of reviewing the cases to Ram Singh, special director general, technical support services. The police submitted its report to the poll body on November 13 regarding nine FIRs registered against SAD workers, stating that the cases were registered in accordance with legal procedures. “The commission was apparently not satisfied with the report and has now called the police chief to explain and present the facts,” sources said.

Earlier, in a letter to the police chief on November 8, the Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) conveyed the commission’s concerns about police conduct during the bypoll process, particularly the “wrongful registration of cases and arrests.”

The letter stated that a report submitted by the police observer to the ECI had highlighted “coordinated and concerted actions” by the state police, involving not just the Tarn Taran police but also the neighbouring districts like Amritsar, Batala, Moga, and other adjoining areas. This raised serious concern about the impartiality of law enforcement during the election period, it said.

The commission also directed that all such cases and arrests be reviewed by a senior officer not below the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), with the report to be submitted to the Punjab chief electoral officer by November 10. The ECI’s direction came in the backdrop of the suspension of Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal after the poll panel took cognisance of the “serious lapses in impartial conduct” during the MCC period. The ECI later granted the special DGP till November 13 to complete the task following his request for an extension. The bypoll results were announced on November 14, and the ruling AAP retained the Tarn Taran seat. AAP candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, defeated his nearest rival, Sukhwinder Kaur of the SAD, by 12,091 votes. On Monday, the SAD sent another written complaint to the ECI on FIRs registered against the party workers and illegal arrests during the campaigning for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency.