Teacher arrested for molesting minor girl in Charkhi Dadri
On January 16, the Badhra block education officer (BEO) had written a letter to Charkhi Dadri superintendent of police (SP) Nikita Gehlot and highlighted the issue of molestation by a Sanskrit teacher on a complaint filed by a minor girl student
Charkhi Dadri police on Thursday arrested a government school teacher for sexually molesting a girl student, said police.
The teacher was posted in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district.
The case dates back to November last year, when a girl student levelled allegations of molestation against the teacher.
The police had booked the teacher under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act .
A police spokesman said the accused teacher was arrested and later he was produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody.