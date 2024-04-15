Team of mining dept attacked in Ludhiana

A team of the mining department was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants in Sidhwan Bet when they reached the site to confiscate a tractor-trailer left by those involved in illegal sand mining. The Sidhwan Bet police lodged an FIR against unidentified assailants. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of junior engineer-cum-inspector, mining department, Karanpreet Singh. (HT File Photo)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of junior engineer-cum-inspector, mining department, Karanpreet Singh. The complainant stated that on Sunday they received a complaint that some people have been active near Sutlej river in Sidhwan Bet and extracting sand illegally. He along with junior engineer-cum- inspector Lakshay Garg, ASI Kiranbir Singh and other employees conducted a raid.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Before they could reach the spot, the accused had already escaped leaving a tractor-trailer laden with sand. When the team initiated action to confiscate the vehicle, the tractor-trailer owner along with his unidentified assailants turned up there and attacked them using sharp-edged weapons.

They immediately informed the police and filed a complaint. ASI Beant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC and section 21 of the Mining Act had been lodged against the unidentified accused.