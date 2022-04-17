Teen ‘midnight’ runner’s dream sees light of day
19-year-old Pradeep Mehra of Almora, who works as a cook at a Noida eatery, harboured a dream of joining the Indian army. And in order to prepare himself for the test, the youngster jogged the 10km distance between his workplace and home every night as part of his fitness regime.
Mehra says he would also help in household chores and look after his ailing mother and an elder brother, while simultaneously juggling his work and training. A recent social media video showed him running along the streets of Noida at the end of his shift at the eatery to prepare for the army.
The only time he could give to improving his fitness and agility was in the middle of the night. Video of his midnight runs, captured by filmmaker and author Vinod Kapri, last month went viral within a few hours and Mehra won many hearts and drew attention from Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj.
Bajaj tweeted that he was able to speak to the youngster, who agreed to train at the Minerva Academy in Mohali under a three-year scholarship that was part of an existing scheme to train people to join the army.
Speaking on providing Mehra a platform to work towards his goals, the former footballer said, “It was my duty to give him the opportunity to someone who wants to serve our country. I am happy to contribute my bit to the hard-working boys who do not have the right platform. It’s my duty to provide it.”
Gautam Budh Nagar reports 70 new Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar on Saturday reported 70 new Covid-19 cases that included 14 children, taking the active case load in the district to 218. Since April 9, Gautam Budh Nagar has reported 237 cases out of which 58 are children. On Saturday, eight patients recovered from the virus. District surveillance officer, Dr Manoj Kushwaha, Gautam Budh Nagar added that among the adults, six patients are under hospitalisation at present. Till Friday, there were 40 CVCs across the district.
Don’t indulge in malpractices: Punjab panchayat minister to officials
Stressing zero tolerance towards corrupt practices, minister for rural development and panchayats, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development and NRI affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday issued a warning to officials not to indulge in any sort of malpractices, especially while conducting development works in villages. Dhaliwal said officials will not be spared if their direct or indirect share is found in materials used for the development works in villages.
ISKCON, Umeed inaugurate youth welfare centres
A mega youth event Impressions 2022 was organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness- Prayagraj, in collaboration with Umeed Foundation, at the AMA Convention Center of Prayagraj, on Saturday. On the occasion, four community and youth welfare centres were inaugurated including two at Susuwahi, Varanasi and one each at Jhalwa and Govindpur in Prayagraj. These centres were established under the social responsibility activities of ISKCON and Umeed.
Gang using drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan busted in Tarn Taran; 3 held
The police on Saturday busted a gang involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of two drones from their possession while investigating a case registered in March. Those arrested have been identified as Surjan Singh of Thathi Khara village, and Hussanpreet Singh, alias Hassi, and Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Havelian village.
Experts stress on Ayush to buttress health care at meet
Letters@hindustantimes.com LUCKNOW The significance of the traditional medicine system has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and its use has expanded globally, said experts at the two-day international conference on Ayush in public health, including Covid-19 management, which began on Saturday. “The Covid-19 pandemic challenged healthcare systems globally on the issue of immunity. The issue was to strengthen the health care system,” PK Seth, president of the Jeevaniya Society said, while addressing the session online.
