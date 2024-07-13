Teenager held in UK for attack in gurdwara

A 17-year-old boy was caught after two women were injured in a suspected religiously aggravated attack at a gurdwara in Kent, southeast England, local police said on Friday. The police have described it as an “isolated incident” and nobody else is currently being sought in connection with the attack.

Kent Police said its officers were called to the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Thursday evening to investigate reports that a male attempted to assault members of the gathering using a sharp weapon. “Nobody was seriously injured, but two women required medical attention for cuts and bruises,” the police stated.

The gurdwara, among the largest in Europe, said that ‘Guru Granth Sahib Ji’ was not present in the hall at the time of the incident.

The officers arrested the teenager boy on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously aggravated public order offence and also recovered the weapon from the scene. The police have described it as an “isolated incident” and nobody else is currently being sought in connection with the attack.

Detective superintendent Ian Dyball said, “Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.” According to the gurdwara’s management team, the suspect was spotted by its security team and police were called immediately.

“The gurdwara is cooperating fully with Kent Police who are treating the incident very seriously, with the district commander on site to support whilst the investigation is ongoing,” read a gurdwara statement.

The local parliamentarian, Dr Lauren Sullivan, said she was “shocked and saddened” by the incident but urged the community to refrain from speculating over the motive.