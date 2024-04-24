Terror module member tasked to carry out target killings in J&K held in Jalandhar

Jalandhar : The counter-intelligence unit of the Jalandhar police arrested a member of a Pakistan-based terror module on Tuesday. The counter-intelligence unit of the Jalandhar police arrested a member of a Pakistan-based terror module on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Picho, of Udho Nangal village in Amritsar. Police teams have also recovered a .30-bore automatic Chinese pistol along with a magazine and four live cartridges from his possession.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said acting swiftly on the intelligence and human-intelligence inputs, police teams from the counter intelligence, Jalandhar, laid a special naka in the area of Rama Mandi and arrested the accused after recovering the sophisticated automatic pistol from his possession.

“The probe revealed that Lovepreet was being handled by Pakistan-based operatives, who tasked him to carry out target killing in the Jammu and Kashmir region,” he said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) counter-intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said the accused received money in his bank account from Dubai and procured the pistol along with ammunition from Samba in J&K.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station in Amritsar.