TET goof-up: Partap Singh Bajwa seeks high-level probe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the entire conduct of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET).

The Congress leader said the manner by which the test was conducted on March 12 spoke volumes about the complete collapse of administration under the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. (HT File Photo)

The Congress leader said the manner by which the test was conducted on March 12 spoke volumes about the complete collapse of administration under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state. The education department had conducted the PSTET and the candidates who appeared in the test were shocked to find that in nearly 60% of the multiple-choice questions (MCQs), the answers were highlighted on the question paper itself, he said in a statement.

“If it has happened inadvertently, it is gross negligence and a deliberate attempt to help certain candidates. However, if it was done knowingly with the help of the paper setters associated with the education department, it is a criminal act and has spoiled the future of thousands of candidates who worked hard for the test”, he said.

Story Saved
Monday, March 13, 2023
