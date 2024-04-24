 Tewari’s own partymen sufficient to sink his electoral boat: BJP - Hindustan Times
Tewari’s own partymen sufficient to sink his electoral boat: BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2024 09:38 AM IST

BJP state spokesperson Gurpreet Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said dissension within the Congress was so deep and serious that Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari’s own party men were enough to sink his electoral boat in Chandigarh.

BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon addressing a public meeting in Sector 18 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon addressing a public meeting in Sector 18 on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In a statement issued here, he said, “Tewari, a ‘habitual halqa-hopper’ who has abandoned two constituencies, Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, and has now come to Chandigarh, has been labelled as an outsider by his own party men. Congressmen are resigning en-masse from party positions in a protest against overlooking of a veteran for the Lok Sabha candidature.”

Since Tewari’s nomination from Chandigarh seat on April 13, several party leaders and workers in the Congress’ local unit have resigned, alleging that president HS Lucky misled the party high command and got Tewari’s name approved while sidelining four-time local MP Pawan Bansal.

I am committed to the welfare of all constituents of Chandigarh: Tandon

“Chandigarh is my karam bhoomi and I am committed to the welfare of all its constituents. I am accessible all the time to my city residents and have always worked for the upliftment of all communities,” said Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon while speaking at a function organised by the Kendriya Arya Sabha (KAS) at the Arya Samaj Mandir, Sector 7.

In his address, the BJP leader said he had always worked for social betterment in the city through different fora. These social activities were done under his father Balramji Dass Tandon , who he said, was a towering figure in the region and the national politics.

“During the Covid pandemic, when residents were facing shortage of masks, we created masks out of ‘patkas’ and got them distributed among people. We were the first to open a Covid Care Centre in the city with the help of Bharat Vikas Parishad at Indira Holiday Home,” added Tandon.

