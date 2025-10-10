Theft case registered against househelp couple in Zirakpur

A couple employed as househelp at a businessman’s residence has been booked for theft after their employer alleged they fled with valuables. The incident occurred near VIP Road in Zirakpur. Representational Image (HT File)

The complainant, Sagar Sharma, who runs a car accessories store in Chandigarh, told police that he and his wife had gone to Manali to celebrate his birthday. Since his wife is pregnant, they had hired the couple — the husband, a native of Nepal, and his wife from Bihar — to look after the house.

Upon returning home, they found their house ransacked. Lockers and almirahs had been broken, and the househelps were missing. Sharma said they initially tried to locate them on their own but, after failing to do so, they approached police.

Police have registered a case of theft under sections 306 and 3(5) of the BNS. The couple remains absconding and raids are underway at possible hideouts to apprehend them, police said.