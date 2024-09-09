Thieves trying to loot finance firm office in Mohali leave behind ID card

Police have launched a manhunt for two men who attempted to loot a finance firm’s office in Phase 2 in the wee hours of Sunday. Thwarted by the high-tech security and swift police response, the duo fled, but left behind an Aadhaar card, revealing the identity of one of the suspects. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Thwarted by the high-tech security and swift police response, the duo fled, but left behind an Aadhaar card, revealing the identity of one of the suspects.

According to police, the accused was identified as Hari Swarankar of Sahibganj, Jharkhand, a labourer working at a neighbouring under-construction SCO.

Police said the burglars entered Muthoot Finance’s office from the under-construction SCO after breaking the common wall using iron tools and a gas cutter.

Branch manager Amit Soran told police that he received a call at 1.48 am from the security head of the Delhi branch, alerting that the branch’s alarms had gone off and the CCTV cameras had stopped working.

Soran sounded the police, who on arriving at the scene, found the damaged wall. Entering the under-construction SCO, police found a screw driver, iron rods and a gas cutter inside, besides a bag containing Swarankar’s Aadhaar card.

“They arrived prepared, but couldn’t steal anything. We have identified them through CCTV cameras and have despatched our teams to Karnal and Delhi to trace them,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 331 (3) (house trespassing), 305 (a)(theft in building), 324 (4) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of ₹2,000 and more), 62 (attempting to commit offences) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Phase-1 police station.