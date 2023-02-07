Three aides of Lashkar terrorists arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror operatives in Srinagar and recovered more than ₹31 lakh from their possession.

The police said a team from Nowgam post during routine checking at Lasjan crossing spotted three suspicious individuals going towards the national highway.

They were carrying a cricket kit, the police said.

“They were tactfully apprehended and have been identified as Umar Adil Dar and Salik Mehraj of Soiteng, and Bilal Asmad Sidiqi of Rajbagh,” a police official said.

During checking of the kit being carried by Umar Adil Dar, ₹31.6 lakh, along with a mobile phone and three pages of LeT letter pad, was recovered.

“On their frisking, 10 more pages of the letter pad were recovered from two of them,” a police spokesperson said.

He said during preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the trio was working as terror associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

“They had received the money as a part of conspiracy to strengthen the LeT’s cadres within Srinagar district. The said money was received by them on the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan as a part of larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the terrorist organisation within and across the border to pass/raise money/funds for furthering their activities and cause large-scale disturbances in J&K,” the spokesperson said.

Extortionist held in Pulwama

Police on Tuesday arrested an extortionist from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Police in Pulwama arrested an extortionist along with fake weapons, who was impersonating a terrorist,” a police spokesperson said.

Acting on a complaint by a private citizen, the police picked up Adil Ahmad Dar, who confessed to robbing the complainant of ₹3,300 and snatching his mobile phone using fake weapons on Monday, he added.

On Dar’s disclosure, the police recovered two toy pistols, three wallets, a mobile phone, ₹3,330 in cash, two ATM cards and other personal documents of the complainant, the spokesperson said.