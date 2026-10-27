Three arrested for kidnapping Jind contractor, friend; victims rescued

Jind police have arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping a construction contractor and his friend near the old bus stand in Narwana on Saturday and assaulting them at a closed cattle dairy in Tohana. Police rescued the victims within hours of the incident during a joint operation by the Narwana CIA and city police, officials said on Monday. The arrested accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused are identified as Arman, a resident of Harpal Chowk, Sahil and Jassa, both residents of Geeta Colony in Tohana. They were arrested from Tohana on Sunday. Police are searching for their remaining accomplices.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Jind superintendent of police (SP) Upasana Yadav by a team led by CIA in-charge Sukhdev Singh and Narwana City police station SHO, sub-inspector (SI) Dilbag Singh.

According to the police, they received information on Saturday night that five to six men travelling in a black Scorpio had abducted two youths near the old bus stand and taken away their Hyundai i20 car. The police teams launched a search operation and rescued the victims from the Tohana area. The accused allegedly fled under the cover of darkness.

A case was registered on the complaint of Amit Kumar alias Tony, a resident of Dharam Singh Colony in Narwana, against Azad, Arman, Karma and their associates under relevant sections relating to kidnapping and assault.

According to the complaint, Amit, who works as a construction contractor in Hansi, had come to Narwana two days earlier. On Saturday evening, he and his friend Brijesh Singh were travelling in his car to drop a relative at the railway station when he received a call from Arman Jangra. Amit disconnected the call after telling him he was busy. When Brijesh answered a subsequent call, Arman allegedly abused him. They also received a call from Azad but did not answer it.

Later, when the two stopped near the old bus stand to buy food and drinks, the accused allegedly arrived in a black Scorpio around 8.30 pm and forcibly took Brijesh into the vehicle. When Amit protested, he too was forced into his car, whose keys were snatched. The men were taken to a closed dairy in Tohana, where they were allegedly beaten with sticks, rods and fists.

The accused allegedly fled after being alerted that police had arrived nearby, leaving the victims in a lane. Police said the three arrested men were produced before a court, and further legal proceedings are underway.