Three stolen vehicles, 10 mobiles recovered; 3 held in Ludhiana

The Haibowal police arrested three accused on charges of snatching and vehicle-lifting and recovered three stolen vehicles, 10 mobiles and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The police said at least 15 cases of snatching and vehicle-lifting were solved with these arrests.

The arrested accused were identified as Rahul Mishra of Jain Chowk, Mohit Kumar of Jassian village and Lovepreet Singh of Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri.

Haibowal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh said the police arrested the accused near Jawala Chowk during special checking. The accused were crossing the area on a bike when the police stopped them for checking. The accused failed to produce the documents of the vehicle and confessed to stealing it when the police questioned them harshly.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police recovered two more stolen vehicles and 10 mobile phones.

The inspector added that a first-information report (FIR) under sections 304 and 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at Haibowal police station. He added that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.