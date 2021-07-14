Tikri border rape case: HC seeks status report of probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the Haryana Police to file a status report of the probe into the alleged rape of a West Bengal woman, who was a participant at farmers’ protest at Tikri border.

The HC bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj acted on plea of accused Anoop alias Anuj, who had approached the HC seeking an anticipatory bail.

The status report and a response from the state government have been sought by July 23.

The complaint, which became basis for an FIR, was filed by the deceased activist’s father and a case was registered on May 9.

The West Bengal woman, who was first assaulted on April 28, had succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

As per police, the main accused in the rape of the 25-year-old woman, has admitted to sexually assaulting her twice — once on the train to New Delhi and then at the protest site.

There are six accused who were with her on train from West Bengal to New Delhi, when she came to join the protest. HC dismissed the bail plea of another accused Ankur Sangwan on June 29, who is still at large. As of now, police have arrested only Malik.

In the plea, Anoop said it was actually a case of molestation but serious charges of gangrape were filed against them by the police to oblige their political bosses.

He claimed that no offence of rape is made out against anyone and even allegations of sexual harassment are against one Anil Malik, touted as the main accused by the police.