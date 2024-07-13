Traders shut shops in Hansi to protest against JJP leader Saini’s murder

Demanding arrest of assailants for killing JJP leader Ravinder Saini outside his Hero motorcycle showroom in Hansi on Wednesday, the traders on Friday shut their shops in Hansi. All shops, business establishments and fuel pumps remained closed. Saini was shot dead in broad daylight outside his showroom on the Hisar road on Wednesday evening. Demanding arrest of assailants for killing JJP leader Ravinder Saini outside his Hero motorcycle showroom in Hansi on Wednesday, the traders on Friday shut their shops in Hansi. All shops, business establishments and fuel pumps remained closed. Saini was shot dead in broad daylight outside his showroom on the Hisar road on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)

The JJP leader’s last rites were performed in the evening after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini accepted demands of the deceased person’s family.

Haryana Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Bajrang Das Garg said that the victim’s last rites were performed on Friday evening after the government agreed to give a government job to the next kin of the deceased, financial assistance and the arrest of the assailants at the earliest.

“The family members of Ravinder Saini and some traders met the chief minister in Chandigarh. Instead of calling the family to Chandigarh, the CM should have come to Hansi. The Haryana government has failed to ensure law and order situation in the state and gangsters’ morale has increased,” he added.

The Hansi police had Thursday arrested Vikas alias Vicky Nehra, a resident of the Rohtak district and alleged mastermind of the murder. However, traders claim the killers are still at large.

Saini was shot by three men who approached on foot moments after he stepped out of the showroom.

CCTV footage showed another person waiting on a motorcycle close to the showroom. The three got on the two-wheeler after the attack and escaped.

Meanwhile, shops in all main areas, including Pratap Bazaar, Umra Gate, Badsi Gate, cloth market, and the Bus Stand Road market, remained closed.

The traders, who were joined by various sections of society, also took out a procession in various markets raising slogans and demanded the immediate arrest of the criminals.

On Thursday afternoon, a number of people, including the family members of the deceased, had blocked the Geeta Chowk located on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway.

According to Hansi’s superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed, five teams have been formed which are conducting raids.

--With inputs from agencies