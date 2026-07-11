Traffic hit for four hours as trucks collide in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Heavy traffic jam was reported at southern bypass after two trucks collided head on, Ludhiana on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Traffic on the Southern Bypass remained disrupted for nearly four hours after two trucks collided on the bridge near Sarabha Nagar on Thursday, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. Both the drivers sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred on the bridge over the Sidhwan Canal when the two trucks, approaching from opposite directions, allegedly attempted to overtake simultaneously. The collision severely damaged both vehicles and blocked the carriageway, bringing traffic to a standstill for nearly four hours.

Passersby and local residents rescued the injured drivers from the damaged vehicles before shifting them to a nearby private hospital. Police said both were in stable condition. Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and launched a clearance operation. Traffic was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the bridge.

City-based gym owner, driver killed in Mohali mishap

Mohali A 23-year-old gym owner from Ludhiana and his driver were killed after their Fortuner SUV overturned while trying to avoid a stray animal near ITI Chowk in Lalru early on Friday.

Two other occupants escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The deceased were identified as Manjot Singh, who owned a gym in Ludhiana, and driver Ravi Kumar. The injured were identified as Akash Verma and security guard Rajeev Kumar Pandey.

According to the police, the four were travelling to Delhi when a stray animal suddenly came onto the road near ITI Chowk. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid it. The SUV struck the central divider and overturned.

The impact left the Fortuner extensively damaged. Its front portion was crushed, with the bonnet folded onto the windshield.

The front bumper, grille and headlights were ripped off, the tyres were damaged, the roof caved in at several places and the doors were badly mangled. Singh and Ravi suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Passersby alerted the police, following which a team from Lalru police station reached the spot and rescued the occupants.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination. In his statement to the police, Manjot’s father, Amarpal Singh, said the family did not suspect negligence or foul play.

Based on his statement, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).