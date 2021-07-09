Traffic violator drags Chandigarh cop on car bonnet for 500 metres

Signalled to stop for traffic violations, a car driver dragged a traffic cop on his vehicle’s bonnet for 500 metres near the Sector 46-47/48-49 traffic light on Wednesday.

Constable Pradeep complained to the police that while he was on duty at the traffic lights, he spotted the driver of a Maruti Swift car (PB-13BK-7087) talking on the phone while coming from Colony Number 5 side.

As the vehicle stopped at the traffic lights, he also saw that both the driver and the person sitting next to him were not wearing seat belts.

He approached the car and asked the driver to park the vehicle on the road side, but he tried to escape the spot.

In the attempt, the car hit Pradeep who landed on the bonnet of the vehicle. But the driver continued to drive and suddenly applied brakes after 500 metres, causing Pradeep to fall on the road, the police said.

The driver sped away, following which Pradeep alerted the traffic helpline 1073.

On his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified driver at the Sector-49 police station.