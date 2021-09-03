Transfer drugs case to another high court: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded the transfer of the drugs case from Punjab and Haryana high court to another high court. In a written statement, leader of opposition (LOP) Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that a report in the drugs case was lying in a sealed cover in the high court, but the state government had not made efforts to get it opened. He said the state government should immediately file a writ petition in the Supreme Court for transferring the case to high court of another state. “The case has got delayed for a long time for one reason or another and the government should ensure that it is heard on a daily basis and a decision is given within a specified time,” he said.

Cheema inducted former judge and ex-chairman of permanent lok adalat Manju Rana into the party fold in Kapurthala on Thursday. Rana said her only purpose to enter politics was to serve the people of Kapurthala.

Cheema also condemned the Congress government over the lathicharge by police on farmers in Moga.