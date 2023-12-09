Transhumance: More than 12k families benefited this year

Jammu and Kashmir under its initiative for supporting biannual migration (transhumance) of tribal communities provided transport service to 12,497 families and transported 1,56,215 livestock. HT Image

The scheme initiated by the tribal affairs department in 2021 is being implemented through district administrations under supervision of deputy commissioners and transport fleet provided by the J&K road transport corporation.

More than 12,000 families benefited under the initiative this year which is the highest since the launch. The tribals used the historic Mughal road and the National highway 44 for migration.

“These include 86,192 from Anantnag, 22,221 from Ramban, 12,714 from Kulgam, 10,223 from Pulwama, 9,758 from Ganderbal, 6,897 from Shopian, 3,593 from Srinagar, 17,48 from Budgam, 1,717 from Bandipora and 1,152 from Baramulla. The arrangements at district level were supervised by the respective deputy commissioners,” the J&K government spokesman said.

“The concept of transport service was introduced after 1st International Conference on Transhumance held in Albania in 2021 shared International best practices for sustaining transhumance and supporting the pastoral communities in migration to avoid conflict, mitigate losses and establish institutional mechanisms,” said secretary, tribal affairs department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

He said that as per a 2021 survey conducted by the department tribal families possess an average livestock of 12.48 and family size is 5.8. “This year total livestock numbering 1.56 lakh was transported along with the families from various districts of Kashmir to Jammu. An evidence-based approach public policy has been introduced to acknowledge the rangeland management and environmental conservation services provided by the migratory tribal families based on which transport service is being provided an incentive,” he said adding that at an average each family saves 20 days of transit and taking into account man-days and prevailing wage rates there’s is saving of ₹20,380 per family of 3 adults and additional saving of transport costs up to ₹40,000. “The notional saving of these families during the current migration season is ₹25.46 crore for days saved and ₹48.72 crore for transportation and other expenses. These initiatives lead to poverty reduction and also safeguarding the livestock against losses related to accidents, exhaustion deaths and climatic conditions.”

He said that the United Nations has declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP) to create awareness about the role of pastoralists in sustainability and drive public policies for their inclusion and empowerment.