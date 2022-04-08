Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row

The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year.

Tricity’s active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula. No new virus-related death was reported for the 36th straight day.