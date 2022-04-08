Tricity logs 3 Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year.
Tricity’s active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula. No new virus-related death was reported for the 36th straight day.
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
Haryana man arrested in Chandigarh for cyber fraud
Two weeks after a Burail village resident lost ₹72,101 in an online credit card fraud, the cyber crime branch of UT police arrested the accused on Wednesday. His arrest came following the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh on March 24. Singh had alleged that on January 8, he got a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of Bajaj Finserve.
Ludhiana industrialist attacked with rods; SUV damaged
A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly vandalised the SUV of an industrialist with the intention of abducting him near the national highway on April 5, Sahnewal police said on Thursday. The driver of the industrialist, Sandeep Jain, 33, told the police that on Tuesday evening, at least seven assailants attacked him with iron rods and sticks, and vandalised his Ford Endeavour. He claimed that the accused wanted to kidnap him.
Ludhiana: Three men booked for sharing objectionable content online
The FIRs have been registered following the tip-off from CyberTipline. Samrala police have booked Amritpal Singh of Mushkabad for sharing a video containing objectionable content related to children on Instagram on August 6, 2020. Similarly, Paramvir Singh of Manupur had shared objectionable content on his Facebook account on January 25, 2021. Even sharing a video having pornography content can land one in jail, Khanna added.
‘So that don’t commit suicide’: MP cop on stripping journalist, 7 others
Bhopal: A 36-year-old journalist on Thursday alleged that he and seven others were stripped and thrashed at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, after they were arrested for staging a protest against the arrest of a theatre artist. Police, however, said that Tiwari and seven others were arrested as they were creating a ruckus in the police station.
