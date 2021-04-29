Two booked for misbehaving with Ambala CMO, civil hospital staff

Two attendants of a patient were booked for misbehaving with Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh and civil hospital staff on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when the health department staff was checking arrangements on the eve of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to review the Covid situation in the city.

The accused were identified as Puneet and Narender Singh, both residents of Ambala. They allegedly misbehaved with the CMO and three doctors besides a nurse. They wanted the doctors to check on their patients and started making videos after losing their cool.

“The two started instigating the relatives of other patients against the doctors. They entered the isolation ward and started making videos, disrupting the treatment of patients,” Dr Kuldeep Singh told the police.

The two were booked under sections of the Disaster Management Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code at Baldev Nagar police station.