Two booked for stabbing neighbour in Mohali’s Sohana

Police on Monday booked two persons for allegedly stabbing their neighbour after a petty dispute in Sohana. Police booked two persons for stabbing their neighbour in Mohali’s Sohana. (HT File)

The accused had been identified as Kuldip Kumar of Uttar Pradesh and Raja of Bihar.

The victim, Guddu, in his police complaint said, “I am a labourer and had returned home after work on Sunday. I saw the accused arguing with my brother-in-law and sister following, which I intervened. Kuldip and his brother-in-law Raja threatened to kill us. Raja brought a knife and handed it over to Kuldip, who attacked me with the weapon”.

The victim was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 after the incident. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Police are yet to arrest the accused, who have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

Other news in brief:

Army Commander inaugurates Kharga War Centre

Ambala Army Commander of Western Command Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri on Tuesday visited Ambala-based Kharga Corps to review operational preparedness of the formation. An army spokesperson said he was also briefed on the administrative and security aspects of Ambala Cantonment and taken on a windshield tour of the station, where he inaugurated the newly constructed Kharga War Centre. Later, the commander met officers of Kharga Corps and exhorted all ranks to maintain high-level of preparedness.

Vishal Puri elected ICAI’s UT Chapter chairperson

Chandigarh

Chartered Accountant Vishal Puri was on Tuesday elected as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Chandigarh Chapter, chairperson for 2023-24. Abhishaek Singh Chauhan bagged the position of vice-chairperson; Parmod Kumar Vats as secretary; and Vincy Chadda as treasurer. Meanwhile, Rachit Goyal has been elected chairperson of Northern India Chartered Accountants Student Association for 2023-24.

Ajay Kumar is neuroradiology society V-P

Chandigarh PGIMER’s department of radio-diagnosis and imaging Ajay Kumar was elected as the vice-president of the National Neuroradiology Society. The 24th annual conference of Indian Society of Neuroradiology (ISNR) had recently

been organised by AIIMS, New Delhi.

2 held for stealing e-rickshaw batteries

Chandigarh Police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing batteries from an e-rickshaw in Mauli Jagran on Saturday night. The accused have been identified as Puran and Dheeraj The complainant, Inderpal,

told police that the batteries had been stolen on Saturday night and a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.