Two Chandigarh cops held for graft: Sector 17 SHO sent to police lines

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police for graft, the SHO of the Sector 17 police station, where the SI was posted, was transferred to police lines. Among the two cops arrested on Wednesday, SI Balwinder Singh is posted at the Sector 17 police station. (Shutterstock)

Inspector Rajeev Kumar was transferred to the police lines in Sector 26 with immediate effect and IPS officer Akanksha Milind Tamgadke was given the charge of the station.

She was earlier posted as SHO at the Sarangpur police station. An AGMUT-cadre IPS office, Tamgadke joined Chandigarh Police on probation.

Among the two cops arrested on Wednesday, SI Balwinder Singh is posted at the Sector 17 police station. The other accused, ASI Harmeet Singh, is deputed with the proclaimed offender (PO) cell of the UT police.

They were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man for not initiating legal proceedings against him. A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of CBI had first apprehended ASI Harmeet near Sector 16 and later his associate SI Balwinder.

Officials said they were arrested following a complaint by one Anil Kumar, who alleged that the policemen were demanding bribes from him. A complaint was filed at the Sector 17 police station against Kumar for stealing cheques from a house.

The two cops were produced before a special CBI court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.