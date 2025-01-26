Menu Explore
Two Chandigarh cops honoured with President’s Police medal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 26, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Inspector Jagroop Singh, posted with CID unit of Mohali police, has also been selected by the Union ministry of home affairs for the Medal for Meritorious Service

The President of India has approved the President Police Medal (PPM) for Meritorious Services for two distinguished officers of the Chandigarh Police on the eve of 76th Republic Day.

Sub-inspector Baljinder Singh, who joined the police force as a constable on November 19, 1987, has been honoured for his exceptional dedication and service. (HT)
Sub-inspector Baljinder Singh, who joined the police force as a constable on November 19, 1987, has been honoured for his exceptional dedication and service. (HT)

Sub-inspector Baljinder Singh, who joined the police force as a constable on November 19, 1987, has been honoured for his exceptional dedication and service.

Currently posted at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC), his exemplary contributions to police training and discipline have earned him this recognition.

Assistant sub-inspector Manjit Singh (HT)
Assistant sub-inspector Manjit Singh (HT)

Assistant sub-inspector Manjit Singh began his career as a constable on November 7, 1988. He has been instrumental in ensuring road safety and streamlining traffic management during his posting with the traffic police.

Mohali police inspector gets Medal for Meritorious Service

Recognising his outstanding services, inspector Jagroop Singh, posted with CID unit of Mohali police, has been selected by the Union ministry of home affairs for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MMS). He is among 15 officers across Punjab who have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Inspector Jagroop Singh (HT)
Inspector Jagroop Singh (HT)
