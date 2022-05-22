Two Chandigarh residents lose 3.9 lakh in credit card frauds

Two city residents lost ₹2.88 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively in credit card-related frauds.

In the first case, the complainant, Dharmendra Kumar Pathak of Sector 47, alleged that he received a call on April 11 from Blue Dart courier service saying a parcel containing a credit card had been redirected to the bank due to a pin code mismatch.

He contacted the company’s customer care to provide the correct contact number, but was told that the courier can be directed to his address. He then received a link, clicking upon which resulted in a deduction of ₹2.88 lakh from his account.

In the second case, the complaint, Sukhbir Singh of Sector 38-A, said his employee, Ankur Mittal, was allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh on the pretext of updating a credit card. He received a call from an unidentified person about updating his CITI Bank credit card. The caller then sent him a link, upon clicking which ₹1 lakh was deducted from his account.

Cases under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Sector 31 and under Sections 420 and 120B at the Sector 39 police stations respectively.

Lured by job offer, woman duped of ₹42k

Aanchal Jain, a Sector 39 resident, meanwhile, was also duped of ₹42,469 by a cybercriminal.

The complainant said she came across a work-from-home advertisement on social media, offering ₹4,000-5,000 per day and contacted the advertiser. She was asked to deposit ₹42,469, into a Canara Bank account on the assurance that it would be refunded. After receiving the registration fees, the accused stopped answering phone calls.

A case under section 419, 430 and 120B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 31 and Sector 39 police station.