Two close aides of gangster-turned-terrorist Dalla held in Punjab
The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two close aides of fugitive gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and claimed to have thwarted possible efforts of foreign-based anti-national elements to disturb the peace and tranquility of the state.
Those arrested have been identified as Harsh Kumar and Raghav, both residents of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district. Police also recovered a foreign-made MP-5 gun and 44 live rounds from their possession.
Punjab’s director general of police V K Bhawra said in a statement that in an intelligence-led operation, a team of State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, arrested the duo.
He said during interrogation, Harsh revealed that he came into contact with Dalla via Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Shadiwala village in Moga, who was arrested in January 2022 with a consignment of grenades and arms.
After the arrest of Gopi, Dalla established contact with Harsh through encrypted apps and motivated him to work for him, said the DGP, while adding that Dalla had also sent funds to him on at least two occasions. The present consignment was also arranged by Dalla, the state police chief said.
Additional inspector general, SSOC Amritsar, Sukhminder Mann said that further investigations are being conducted to ascertain the channel through which the accused received the weapon and the purpose for which it was delivered to them.
An FIR in this regard was registered under relevant sections at SSOC, Amritsar. Dalla has also been named in this case, police said.
According to the statement, Dalla is a native of Moga and now based in Canada.
“Arsh Dalla is a very active gangster-turned-terrorist and has been involved in numerous gangster and terror-related activities in the recent past. Punjab Police have busted several modules backed by Dalla with the arrests of his close aides and recovering IEDs, hand grenades and other arms and ammunition,” said the statement.
-
Kidnapping of murder case witness: Court cancels Atiq Ahmad’s bail
Acting on the bail cancellation application moved by the Uttar Pradesh government, the MP and MLA court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad in a criminal case wherein he had allegedly kidnapped the key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and had also compelled him to turn hostile in the case. The bail was granted to a former MP, Atiq Ahmad, by the sessions court, Prayagraj in 2017.
-
PSCDCL starts handing over smart city projects to PMC, smart city mission deadline June 2023
PUNE As the smart city mission inches closer to rollout, the central government has instructed the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited not to float any new tenders. In keeping with the central government's directions, the PSCDCL has started handing over projects to the Pune Municipal Corporation. As the smart city project was launched from Pune by the Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was a much hyped project.
-
UP: Seven Lucknow’s RML law univ students test positive for Covid
Seven students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya (RML) National Law University here tested positive for Covid on Monday, said university vice chancellor prof SK Bhatnagar. In the first shift, exams were held for BA-LLB first and third semesters, LLM second semester while in the second shift there were exams for fourth, eighth and tenth semester students.
-
Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case. The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of Awate's criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.
-
Mumbai University councils nominate IIT-BHU director for VC search committee
Mumbai: A joint meeting of the academic and management councils of the University of Mumbai on Monday met with one agenda—to nominate a name for the search committee that will finalise the names of the next vice chancellor for the varsity. By the end of the meeting, the councils zeroed in on Pramod Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, as the first name for the said committee.
