Body of drowned man found in Punjab's Sangrur

Body of drowned man found in Punjab’s Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jul 16, 2023 09:53 PM IST

Body of a man who drowned in Sangrur's Moonak town during the floods found, bringing the death toll in Sangrur to two, with one still missing.

The body of a man who drowned in Sangrur’s Moonak town during the floods was found on Sunday. With this, death toll in Sangrur due to the floods has risen to two, while another person continues to be missing.

The body of 50-year-old Jagdish Singh, resident of Moonak, was found floating in the tehsil complex of Moonak. (Representational Photo)
The body of 50-year-old Jagdish Singh, resident of Moonak, was found floating in the tehsil complex of Moonak. (Representational Photo)

According to police, the body of 50-year-old Jagdish Singh, resident of Moonak, was found floating in the tehsil complex of Moonak. Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, investigation officer, said, “The victim died of drowning and we have kept his body in the mortuary of Moonak civil hospital.” On Friday, 20-year-old Noor Khan of Balran village, drowned after water inundated premises of a factory while another worker Lovepreet Singh (22), a resident of Balran village is missing.

Sunday, July 16, 2023
