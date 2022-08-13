Two elderly women succumb to Covid in Chandigarh

A day after a 68-year-old man from Sector 8 succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandigarh, two more senior citizens lost the battle to the virus in the city on Friday.

The deceased included a 99-year-old woman from Sector 11 and an 87-year-old woman from Sector 28.

Apart from the two deaths, Chandigarh also recorded a spike in its daily Covid cases. As many as 103 new infections were detected on Friday, compared to 84 on Thursday.

While Chandigarh recorded a spike in its daily cases, Mohali and Panchkula logged a dip. (HT)

On the other hand, the case count dipped from 90 to 23 in Mohali and from 78 to 17 in Panchkula.

Due to the drop in the daily infections of the two districts, tricity’s tally also decreased from 252 to 143.

Similarly, its active caseload also slid from 1,511 to 1,361 in the past 24 hours. For over three weeks, tricity active cases had remained over 1,300, even going past 2,000 for three consecutive days from July 30 to August 2.

Currently, 674 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 462 in Mohali and 225 in Panchkula.