Two held for hacking 16-year-old to death in Sangrur

Two days after a 16-year-boy was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in Sangrur’s Patiala Gate area on Monday, police arrested the two main accused on Wednesday night. According to the complaint filed by the father of the deceased, Bikramjit Singh, the two accused intercepted and attacked the teenaged boys with sharp-edged weapons while they were travelling to Patiala Gate. (HT)

Confirming the arrest, Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said the duo, Umar and Mohammad Numan, both aged 18 and cousins, attacked victim Arshdeep Singh over a personal dispute.

His cousin, Avneet Singh, had also sustained critical injuries during the assault and was referred to a Patiala hospital.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the deceased, Bikramjit Singh, the two accused intercepted and attacked the teenaged boys with sharp-edged weapons while they were travelling to Patiala Gate.

After police were alerted, they identified four individuals suspected of helping the duo flee the scene: Usman and Sajida, Umar’s parents; Mohammad Rehman, Numan’s father, and Yusuf, Numan’s brother-in-law. All four were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Based on the statement of the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against Mohammad Numan and Umar under Sections 103 (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt specifically by using dangerous weapons or means), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sangrur City police station on Tuesday.