Two injured as vehicle overturns during shootout in Karnal

Two thieves were injured in an accident after the tyre of their pick-up vehicle was allegedly punctured in police firing as they were trying to flee towards Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The pick-up vehicle in which the accused were trying to cross the border into UP near Manglora police post of Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

They were identified as Aslam and Riyasat, both brothers and natives of Shamli district. They have been reportedly involved in theft cases of batteries.

Police said that the incident happened near Manglora police post of Karnal on the Haryana-UP border when the duo, loaded with stolen batteries in their pick-up truck, were being followed by Panipat police.

As they were trying to flee towards UP, they hit the Karnal police barricades and fire was exchanged between the thieves and the cops.

The police fired at the vehicle and a bullet hit the tyre because of which the vehicle overturned, police said.

Vishnu Mitra, incharge, CIA Karnal said that the men were injured in the accident and were taken to a private hospital for treatment, while the police vehicle was also damaged due to firing.

He further said that a complaint related to the attack on the police party has been filed by Panipat police at Madhuban police station, under which the area falls, and action will be taken accordingly.