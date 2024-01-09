close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two months on, MHA is yet to name Chandigarh adviser

Two months on, MHA is yet to name Chandigarh adviser

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 09, 2024 09:28 AM IST

As per sources, among those in the race of the post are Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Dharmendra and principal secretary Dr Sharad Chauhan, both AGMUT-cadre officers from 1989 and 1994 batches, respectively

It’s been over two months since former UT adviser Dharam Pal retired on October 31, 2023. But the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has yet to name his successor.

In the interim, Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Yadav is holding additional charge of the adviser’s post. (HT Photo)
In the interim, Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Yadav is holding additional charge of the adviser’s post. (HT Photo)

In the interim, UT home secretary Nitin Yadav is holding additional charge of the adviser’s post.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dharam Pal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre and an alumnus of Punjab Engineering College, had joined the UT administration amid the Covid pandemic in June 2021, taking over from Manoj Parida, a 1986-batch officer from the same cadre.

In the days before his retirement, MHA was expected to finalise the next adviser in the first week of November. But it has yet to decide on a name even two months later.

As per sources, among those in the race of the post are Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Dharmendra and principal secretary Dr Sharad Chauhan, both AGMUT-cadre officers from 1989 and 1994 batches, respectively.

Others vying for the post are Goa chief secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, a 1991-batch AGMUT-cadre officer, and New Delhi municipal corporation chairperson Amit Yadav, also from the same batch.

In December, local member of Parliament Kirron Kher had also written to Union home minister Amit Shah over paucity of officers in the Chandigarh administration, highlighting the vacant posts of UT adviser and Chandigarh Housing Board chairman. She had written that smooth administration cannot be run by assigning additional charge to senior-level officers, as they remain over burdened and were unable to discharge their duties efficiently.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out