Two killed, one missing after car falls into gorge in Himachal's Bilaspur

Two killed, one missing after car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Bilaspur

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2023 04:43 PM IST

All three victims belong to Noida in UP though car bore Delhi registration number; police yet to identify deceased victims

Two unidentified persons were killed and one went missing after their car fell into a 500-ft gorge in Bilaspur early on Saturday, police said.

The bodies of a man and a woman from Noida were recovered from a car that fell into a 500-ft gorge in Bilaspur early on Saturday. (Representational photo)
The bodies of a man and a woman from Noida were recovered from a car that fell into a 500-ft gorge in Bilaspur early on Saturday. (Representational photo)

The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area.

The bodies of a man and a woman have been recovered, while Sachin, the third person travelling in the car, , which bore a Delhi registration number, is missing, the police said.

The trio had travelled to Himachal Pradesh from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased are yet to be identified, the police said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

