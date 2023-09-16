Two retired army personnel shot dead in Sonepat

Two retired army personnel were shot dead allegedly by a group of car and bike-borne assailants on the outskirts of Lath village in Sonepat’s Gohana on Friday, said police. A passerby identified as Gurcharan Singh also sustained bullet injuries and he is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat. Two retired army personnel were shot dead allegedly by a group of car and bike-borne assailants on the outskirts of Lath village in Sonepat’s Gohana on Friday, said police. A passerby identified as Gurcharan Singh also sustained bullet injuries and he is undergoing treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh and his grandfather Raj Singh. Both were retired army personnel, and their age could not be ascertained.

In his complaint to the police, Manjeet said his cousin Ramesh and grandfather Raj Singh were going on a motorcycle to Sonepat to meet their sons Vicky (Raj’s son) and Vijay Pal alias Bhatra (Ramesh’s son), who were lodged in jail in connection with the murder of a co-villager Suraj, who died on April 22 this year.

“When the duo reached near our village bus stand, which is on the outskirts, a group of men in two cars and two bikes intercepted them and fired nearly 30 shots at them. Both of them died on the spot and the attack was planned by Suraj’s father, Ranbir Singh. Five of the assailants are Deepak, Monu, Amit, Dharmpal and Ranbir of our village,” he added.

He said that the victims were going to Sonepat jail to appraise officials that Vicky, who was lodged in the jail is facing death threat and to request the authorities to shift him to Panipat jail.

Gohana DCP Bharti Dabas said that nearly 30 to35 rounds of bullet were fired in which two retired army personnel were dead and one passerby sustained injuries.

“The deceased family alleged that the assailants came on two bikes and as many cars but in the CCTV footage five masked men can be seen on two bikes. A team of forensic science laboratory has collected evidence from the crime scene. The post-mortem of the duo was conducted, and the report is awaited,” the DCP added.

Vazir Singh, SHO at Gohana Sadar police station, said that the double murder was executed to take revenge of co-villager Suraj’s death and both the accused and victims’ families have old rivalry.

“We have booked five persons – Deepak, Monu, Dharampal, Amit and Ranbir by name and others under Sections 148, 149, 302 (murder), 307 ( attempt to murder) of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Teams have been formed to nab the accused,” the SHO added.

