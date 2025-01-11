Two senior citizens killed in hit-and-run in Haryana’s Hisar

Two elderly farmers were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle near Garhi village in Hisar on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Naresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector at Bass police station said that the driver of the unknown vehicle had fled the spot after the accident. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar, 60, of Garhi village and his relative Balwant, 65, of Durjanpur village in Hisar.

In his complaint to the police, Raj Kumar’s son Vijay Pal said that his father and uncle Balwant were returning home after visiting the fields on Thursday evening and an unknown speeding vehicle hit their bike from rear near Garhi village bus stand and some passerby rushed them to Hansi civil hospital.

“When my father and uncle did not return home, we started to search for them. We were informed that two persons were injured in Thursday evening’s accident. On Friday morning, we reached the civil hospital and identified the bodies,” he added.

“We are checking the CCTV footage near the accident site to ascertain the identity of the vehicle and driver that crushed two persons. We have booked an unknown driver under Section 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (overspeeding) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” the ASI added.

Three injured after auto rams into stationary truck

In another accident in Sonepat, three persons were injured after the auto in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on the road near Jatola village.

In his complaint to the police, auto driver Sandeep said that he was going in his auto with his wife Preeti and two commuters. He said that due to dense fog and low visibility, the auto rammed into a stationary truck parked in the middle of the highway. The injured persons were rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where their condition is said to be critical.