Two thriving cubs take Chhatbir zoo’s tiger family to seven

In a heartwarming development, Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, better known as the Chhatbir zoo, has introduced two new tiger cubs—Abhay and Aryan—born at the zoo on auspicious Diwali night in 2024. Zoo officials have announced that the cubs will be ready for public viewing by April. (HT Photo)

After surviving the critical early months following their birth at 12 am on October 31, 2024, the cubs—one white and one yellow—are now nearly four months old.

On Wednesday, the two cubs were released from intensive care into a larger semi-open enclosure (kraal) at the zoo during a visit by Punjab forests and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

The cubs, born to white tigress Gauri and yellow tiger Arjun, have shown remarkable growth and health, offering a ray of hope after Gauri’s previous litter tragically did not survive in 2023.

They will continue to remain under the zoo’s careful watch for a few more weeks, before being made available for public viewing by April after one more vaccine dose.

With the cubs’ arrival, the tiger population at Chhatbir zoo now totals seven, including the two new cubs, their parents Gauri and Arjun, Simba (a white tiger), Diya (a white tigress, who birthed Arjun in the zoo itself) and Jyoti (a yellow tigress). The zoo now proudly houses four white tigers and three yellow tigers.

Along with the cubs’ release into their new enclosure, the minister also inaugurated several important projects at the zoo, including a new veterinary hospital building, veterinary officers’ offices, laboratories, a dispensary and a research room.

Apart from this, the service circulation path for use by the staff and feed fodder vehicle were also inaugurated for uninterrupted supply of feed as well as fodder to animal enclosures.

Besides, the 800-metre-long and four-metre-wide visitor path has also been constructed outside the animal enclosures for public. Two night shelters for night watchmen and a logo of the Punjab Zoos Development Society were also unveiled.

These developments aim to enhance care for animals, visitor experience and facilities for the zoo staff.

The minister also inspected ongoing projects pertaining to the wildlife safari bus parking, visitor shelter near Lion Safari canteen, crocodile enclosure, battery operated vehicles’ parking and feeding platform for animals in Deer Safari.

In addition to these improvements, the zoo continues its efforts to raise awareness and foster empathy toward wildlife through initiatives like blood donation camps, the “Run for Wild” race and zoo education programmes. These efforts aim to inspire a deeper connection with animals among children, youth and other sections of society.