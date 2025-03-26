Two UP men held for firing at Mandi dhaba owner

Mandi police arrested two individuals in connection with the attack on a dhaba owner last week. Following the incident, a case was also registered on Saturday under sections 109, 307, 3(5) of BNS and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police station Sadar, district Mandi. (iStock)

The arrested suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Azmal and 19-year-old Azam, son of Mohammad Aslam. Both are residents of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, the accused are brothers and had been residing as tenants in Dangu village, Tehsil Balh in Mandi district. They were employed as aluminium fitters in Mandi. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered from their possession.

The incident occurred on Friday when the two bike-borne assailants opened fire at a dhaba owner in Mandi district after he attempted to stop them from stealing cash from the counter. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Pradeep Guleria, a resident of Dayadi, Mandi, sustained injuries during the attack.

Given the severity of the crime, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed, led by the additional superintendent of police (ASP), along with four other investigating teams.

Police officials stated that on Monday, based on CCTV footage from multiple locations and dump data collected from the crime scene, two suspects were identified. Subsequently, they were arrested in the wee hours on Tuesday.