Two women fall prey to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Two women fell prey to fraud in different parts of the city, the police said on Monday.

One Sushila Devi, 40, of Dadumajra colony told the police that on August 13, she had gone to an ATM to withdraw money where she saw three youths already present. As she was struggling to withdraw cash, the trio offered to help and she handed them her ATM card.

The accused told her that the machine was not working and returned the card after which she left. Later she came to know that the accused had withdrawn ₹12,800 from her account the same day. A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Credit card fraud reported in Sec 18

In the second case, a resident of Sector 18, Mehar Gill, 24, told the police that she received a call on her mobile on August 13 by a person posing as a bank employee calling for a card upgrade. The accused asked for details like her CVV number and card number. Soon, an amount of ₹1.25 lakh was withdrawn using her credit card in two transactions. A case was registered.