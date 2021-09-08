Two women, ‘sorcerer’ held for extortion, theft in Ludhiana

Two women and a ‘sorcerer’ were booked for extortion and theft in Beeja village on Monday.

The accused, Karamjit Kaur of Samrala, her friend Harpreet Kaur and sorcerer Raja of Beeja village had threatened to kill the complainant’s newborn son using witchcraft, unless she gave them two gold rings.

The complainant, Parvinder Kaur of Beeja village, said that when she was pregnant her aunt, Karamjit, took her to a sorcerer, Raja, who said he would perform a remedy to ensure that she gave birth to a son in return for two gold rings. Parvinder gave him a gold ring in advance. After the birth of her son, the accused demanded two more gold rings and threatened to kill her son if she did not oblige.

Later, they stole two gold rings, a gold bracelet, a pair of gold earrings and a watch from her house.

Sub inspector Sukhwinderpal Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 454 (house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 508 (act caused by inducing person to believe that he will be rendered an object of the Divine displeasure), and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.