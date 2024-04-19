 Two youths drown in Panchkula reservoir: Bodies fished out - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi
Two youths drown in Panchkula reservoir: Bodies fished out

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 19, 2024 09:02 AM IST

According to Panchkula police, the duo, Prince, 19, and Irfan, 22, along with their friends Aman, Gandhi and Ajay, had visited the reservoir for a dip on Wednesday

The two youths, who drowned in the reservoir near Morni T-point in Panchkula, slipped into the waterbody while taking selfies, police said on Thursday.

Rescue team of the National Disaster Relief Force fishing out the body of two man from a reservoir in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora /HT)
Rescue team of the National Disaster Relief Force fishing out the body of two man from a reservoir in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora /HT)

An NDRF team fished out the bodies of Prince, 19, and Irfan, 22, from the 50-foot-deep reservoir on Thursday.

According to police, the duo, along with their friends Aman, Gandhi and Ajay, had visited the reservoir for a dip on Wednesday. As per Irfan’s family, he, Aman and Irfan were taking a selfie near the water body, when they slipped and fell into the water.

While Ajay and Gandhi managed to rescue Aman, Irfan and Prince could not be saved.

Located around 10 km deep into the jungle, the reservoir was created by the Haryana forest department in 2007 to provide drinking water to wild animals.

