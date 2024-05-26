 U-23 cricket meet in Chandigarh from July 2 - Hindustan Times
U-23 cricket meet in Chandigarh from July 2

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2024 08:46 AM IST

During a press conference held at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday, Munish Soni, an Indian-origin Australian citizen and former cricketer who is also the organiser of the tournament, shared his vision for the event

The Indo-Aussie Friendship Cup 2024, with a prize pool of 3 lakh, is set to commence from July 2 to July 7 at the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula. The week-long tournament will feature under-23 teams from India and Australia competing in the T20 format, offering local cricketers an opportunity to showcase their skills.

The week-long tournament will feature under-23 teams from India and Australia competing in the T20 format, offering local cricketers an opportunity to showcase their skills. (iStock)
The week-long tournament will feature under-23 teams from India and Australia competing in the T20 format, offering local cricketers an opportunity to showcase their skills. (iStock)

During a press conference held at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday, Munish Soni, an Indian-origin Australian citizen and former cricketer who is also the organiser of the tournament, shared his vision for the event. Soni, who owns Premier Aussie team in the American Premier League and hails from Chandigarh, said the goal of this tournament is to provide international exposure to local cricketers.

“The Indo-Aussie Friendship Cup is designed to elevate the standard of cricket in the region by giving young, talented players the chance to compete against their international peers,” said Soni, adding “We are approaching various state cricket boards, including the UT Cricket Association, Punjab Cricket Association and Haryana Cricket Association to ensure wide participation.”

U-23 cricket meet in Chandigarh from July 2
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
