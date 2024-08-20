Udhampur encounter: CRPF, police pay homage to officer, mortal remains sent to Jind

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police besides officials from the administration, on Tuesday, paid their final respect to the CRPF inspector Kuldeep Kumar, who sacrificed his life while combating armed terrorists in Udhampur’s Dudu area on Monday. CRPF officials pay their last respects to the mortal remains of CRPF inspector Kuldeep Kumar, who lost his life in the Udhampur encounter on August 19, in Udhampur on Tuesday. (ANI)

52-year-old Kumar, an inspector in the 187 battalion of the CRPF, was fatally hit by bullets fired by the terrorists.

The ADG, CRPF, Amrit Mohan Prasad, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohammad Bhat and senior officers from the CRPF and police paid their respect to the braveheart.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at Battal Ballian.

Kumar’s mortal remains were later sent to Haryana’s Jind from where the officer hailed.

“The mortal remains would be consigned to flames with full military honours,” said a CRPF spokesperson

Monday’s attack came days after Election Commission’s announcement to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

The results will be declared on October 4.

With the killing of CRPF inspector, the number of security personnel killed in various terror attacks in Jammu region this year has gone up to 14.

On August 14 Captain Deepak Singh of 48 RR was killed in Shivgarh Dhar area of Assar in Doda.

Meanwhile, an intensive search operation is on in Chilla area of Dudu to track down the terrorists who managed to escape the encounter site.

With additional reinforcements rushed to the site, security forces, on Tuesday, pressed into service drones to locate the terrorists, who are believed to be three in number.