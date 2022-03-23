Una accident: 35 injured pilgrims brought to Tarn Taran
: Thirty-five of the 50 pilgrims injured in the Una accident were brought to the civil hospital in Tarn Taran for treatment on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, while a seriously injured child was shifted to Amritsar.
Of these, 24 have been discharged after preliminary treatment, senior medical officer of the hospital Dr Swaranjit Dhawan said.
Apart from the 35 injured people, some are undergoing treatment at PGI, Chandigarh and some at Una.
Two people died and 50 others were injured when the truck they were travelling in fell into a ditch at Panjoa village in Amb sub-division of Una district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. All the passengers were devotees from Tarn Taran returning after attending the 10-day Hola Mohalla festival at Baba Barbhag Singh shrine at Mairi near Amb.
“The injured are being given free of cost treatment. Some of the injured have got severe fractures in their arms and legs,” Dhawan said.
He said that the post-mortem of those who died in the accident was conducted at a hospital in Hoshiarpur district and their bodies were handed over to their family members.
Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal also visited the hospital on Tuesday and said that he would write to the government to give compensation to the families of those who were killed in the tragic incident.
