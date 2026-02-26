Undertrial dies in Hoshiarpur jail, kin allege negligence

A 40-year-old undertrial died in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail on Wednesday morning, triggering a protest by his family members and acquaintances who held a sit-in and blocked traffic for nearly two hours. The aggrieved family held a dharna in front of the city police station demanding action against “negligent” jail officials.

Police said Manish Bhatti, a resident of Hoshiarpur’s Khanpuri Gate locality, complained of chest uneasiness. He was then shifted to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Bhatti had been in jail for about a year in an NDPS case. His brother Kush said he had talked to Bhatti the day before and he was fine.

“We cannot believe he died of a heart attack. Even if that were the case, there must have been a trigger. We learnt that Manish was not provided timely medical care and was only shifted to the hospital after he had already died,” he alleged.

The aggrieved family held a dharna in front of the city police station demanding action against “negligent” jail officials.

Deputy superintendent of police Dev Dutt Sharma said the police recorded the family’s statement. A magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been initiated to investigate the cause of death. Following this, the protesters lifted the blockade.

The jail superintendent could not be contacted for comments. After an autopsy by a board of doctors, the body was handed over to the family.