Unease lingers, schools in 3 border dists of Punjab to remain shut

A semblance of normalcy was seen in the border areas of Punjab on Monday, with markets teeming with people even though schools in some districts remained shut as a precautionary measure following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Students return home from school after normal activities resumed following a bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan, in Jalandhar on Monday. (PTI)

Schools in Ferozepur and Fazilka will be closed on May 13 and May 14, and those in Pathankot will be shut on May 13, respective district authorities said.

New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Schools in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts, that lie on the border with Pakistan, remained shut on Monday. In Pathankot and Gurdaspur, colleges and universities also remained closed.

Authorities in Gurdaspur have said universities and colleges can take online classes.

In the Majha region, that includes Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, no reports of any drone activity or explosions were reported till Monday afternoon.

However, the calm was disrupted after drone activity was reported in some districts late at night.

Markets in Majha region were open, and life was back in normal gear. The security forces, however, remained on alert at the International Border (IB) and at their bases.

In Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur district, farmers burnt wheat straw on large scale overnight despite the sensitive situation.

International and domestic flight operations resumed at Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport, Amritsar, amid high security arrangements.

Border dwellers return home

Residents border breathed a sigh of relief and made their way home as the hostilities died down. These areas were among the most tense with multiple drone attacks amid heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan.

“Situation is much better in our area. We are happy over the ceasefire. We want both countries to engage in dialogue. Many of the families which went to the safer places have returned,” said Satnam Singh, a resident of Mehadipur village, which touched the IB on three sides. It lies in a sensitive zone in the Tarn Taran district.

Balwinder Singh, an elderly man from Kalas village, is situated in Tarn Taran’s Khemkaran area just a few yards from the barbed border fence, said, “We have taken our families back to the village as danger of war has decreased. Though we were never scared of war, the circumstances were worrisome.”

There was a rush at the market of border town Khemkaran. The situation was similar in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

“Ceasefire is a big relief to the border residents especially, because they would have been the worst sufferers if the war was not stopped”, said Perneet Singh Bedi, former president of Dera Baba Nanak Municipal Council.

In Ferozepur and Fazilka, life limped back to normalcy as a sense of calm prevailed among the locals. While most people displaced from urban areas have returned, rural families remain cautious and choose to wait.

Even as drone attacks have reduced, uncertainty lingers in the hearts and minds of the villagers.

“The border may be quieter now, but true normalcy isn’t just about silence—it’s about rebuilding the trust of those who live in its shadow,” said Lakhwinder Singh from Raja Rai village, located 22 km from Ferozepur.

“We heard about the ceasefire, but it was violated within hours. How can we be sure it will hold,” questioned Sukhdev Singh, resident of Hajara Singh Wala village, located near the Hussainiwala border.

After the repeated drone strike last week, border dwellers migrated in large numbers, seeking refuge in gurdwaras and with relatives living farther inland.

Manjit Kaur, resident of Dona Telu Mal village in Fazilka, returned home on Monday. “Our bags are still packed. The fear is real. Livestock is scattered and some villagers stayed behind to look after them despite the risk,” she said.

Locals term the four days of hostilities as “traumatic”.

“We want to return to our fields, to school, to normal life, but only if peace lasts,” said Kulwinder Kaur from Fazilka.