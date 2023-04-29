Chandigarh: 23-member unified metropolitan transport body formed

In pursuance of the National Urban Transport Policy, a 23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has been constituted for implementation of proposals suggested under the comprehensive mobility plan for tricity in a coordinated and timebound manner. In pursuance of the National Urban Transport Policy, a 23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) has been constituted for implementation of proposals suggested under the comprehensive mobility plan for tricity in a coordinated and timebound manner. (HT File)

The authority will be headed by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, while the chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides UT adviser will be on the board of directors.

The main functions of the UMTA will be to oversee implementation of traffic and transportation measures undertaken by various agencies in the tricity region; to ensure effective public transport system is in place in the region; to ensure effective coordination and implementation of various traffic and transportation measures undertaken by various departments; to promote and monitor key/major traffic and transportation projects; to deliberate and recommend effective transportation strategies for tricity; to deliberate and recommend effective transportation strategies for the region; to integrate and consolidate all action plans of various departments and agencies and to ensure implementation of the traffic and transportation plans for tricity; processing of funds for implementation of proposals; integrating various routes of public transport and issues of combined ticketing, feeder services; and approval of all traffic and transportation proposals/projects from any agency in the metropolitan region and all new initiatives.

The recommendations/instructions of UMTA will be binding on all the departments concerned and the authority will hold periodical meetings (also as and when required).

The technical support staff and assistance to the authority will be provided by non-motorised transport expert from Chandigarh Road Safety Society.

Chief administrators of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Chandigarh transport and finance secretaries, Chandigarh municipal corporation commissioner, Chandigarh deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police besides director, transport, Chandigarh, and chief engineer among others will be the members of the body.

Representatives of the department of civil aviation, Chandigarh; ministry of housing and urban affairs, New Delhi; National Highway Authority of India; finance and planning officer, Chandigarh administration; air force station, Chandigarh; Institute of Urban Transport, New Delhi and any other person nominated by the administration will also be UMTA members.