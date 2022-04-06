Unreserved coaches restored in Himalayan Queen, Kalka-Shimla trains
Owing to the tourist season ahead, the Ambala division of Northern Railways on Tuesday restored unreserved general second-class coaches in two trains operating on the Kalka-Shimla narrow-gauge rail line.
The trains – 52453/54 Kalka-Shimla Express and 52455/56 Himalayan Queen Express – were only providing reserved tickets so far to prevent crowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said during an inspection of the section in February, Northern Railways general manager Ashutosh Gangal had desired resumption of unreserved tickets, following which a proposal was sent and permission was received from the Railway Board recently.
Cash, jewellery stolen from house in Raipur Rani
Thieves stole cash and jewellery worth ₹1.6 lakh after breaking into a house in Taabar village, Raipur Rani. The victim, Dharambir Singh, a farmer, told the police that he was sleeping when the theft took place. “As I got up, I found a grille missing in the window and two cupboards lying open from where the cash and jewellery were stolen,” he said. A case has been registered at Raipur Rani police station.
MC officials attacked by vendors
The officials of the anti-encroachment wing of municipal corporation were manhandled by a group of vendors in Sector 19-C during an anti-encroachment drive. The wing’s sub-inspector Ratan Singh was attacked by vendors when a team led by him was removing encroachments and confiscating goods in the market. Sunil Dutt, in-charge of the squad, has given information about the incident to additional commissioner Rupesh Kumar. A complaint was submitted with the police for registration of a FIR against the vendors.
CAT Bar members hold felicitation function
The Bar members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, on Tuesday held a felicitation function on the resumption of physical hearing of cases. The physical hearings were suspended in March 2020, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.
The hearings were resumed upon the arrival of Rakesh Kumar Gupta, member (administrative), CAT, Bangalore, to hold division bench proceedings from April 4. He is holding additional charge of CAT, Chandigarh. The event was presided over by SK Monga, member (judicial)-cum-head, CAT, Chandigarh. CAT Bar president Rohit Seth thanked the judicial members for conducting virtual hearings during the pandemic.
Interactive session for students
Centre for Social Work, Panjab University (PU), organised an interactive session on the requirement and scope of the social work profession in Canada. All masters of social work students and research scholars attended the session. Devi Sharma, speaker of council, Winnipeg city councillor, Canada, provided information about the program and facilities in context to social services like affordable housing, recovery centres for addicts and settlement programs for international students.
PHDCCI organises interactive session
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Tuesday organised an interaction with a visiting Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) Delegation at PHD House, Sector 31, on Tuesday. The ICCC delegation included 16 entrepreneurs led by president Ripudaman Singh Dhillon. RS Sachdeva, chair, Punjab state chapter, PHD chamber and MD of Hitech Industries Limited, said, “The future prospects for trade and investment between India and Canada are significant.”
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
