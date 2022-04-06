Unreserved coaches restored in Himalayan Queen, Kalka-Shimla trains

Owing to the tourist season ahead, the Ambala division of Northern Railways on Tuesday restored unreserved general second-class coaches in two trains operating on the Kalka-Shimla narrow-gauge rail line.

The trains – 52453/54 Kalka-Shimla Express and 52455/56 Himalayan Queen Express – were only providing reserved tickets so far to prevent crowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said during an inspection of the section in February, Northern Railways general manager Ashutosh Gangal had desired resumption of unreserved tickets, following which a proposal was sent and permission was received from the Railway Board recently.

Cash, jewellery stolen from house in Raipur Rani

Thieves stole cash and jewellery worth ₹1.6 lakh after breaking into a house in Taabar village, Raipur Rani. The victim, Dharambir Singh, a farmer, told the police that he was sleeping when the theft took place. “As I got up, I found a grille missing in the window and two cupboards lying open from where the cash and jewellery were stolen,” he said. A case has been registered at Raipur Rani police station.

MC officials attacked by vendors

The officials of the anti-encroachment wing of municipal corporation were manhandled by a group of vendors in Sector 19-C during an anti-encroachment drive. The wing’s sub-inspector Ratan Singh was attacked by vendors when a team led by him was removing encroachments and confiscating goods in the market. Sunil Dutt, in-charge of the squad, has given information about the incident to additional commissioner Rupesh Kumar. A complaint was submitted with the police for registration of a FIR against the vendors.

CAT Bar members hold felicitation function

The Bar members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, on Tuesday held a felicitation function on the resumption of physical hearing of cases. The physical hearings were suspended in March 2020, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bar members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, during the felicitation function on the resumption of physical hearing of cases on Tuesday.

The hearings were resumed upon the arrival of Rakesh Kumar Gupta, member (administrative), CAT, Bangalore, to hold division bench proceedings from April 4. He is holding additional charge of CAT, Chandigarh. The event was presided over by SK Monga, member (judicial)-cum-head, CAT, Chandigarh. CAT Bar president Rohit Seth thanked the judicial members for conducting virtual hearings during the pandemic.

Interactive session for students

Centre for Social Work, Panjab University (PU), organised an interactive session on the requirement and scope of the social work profession in Canada. All masters of social work students and research scholars attended the session. Devi Sharma, speaker of council, Winnipeg city councillor, Canada, provided information about the program and facilities in context to social services like affordable housing, recovery centres for addicts and settlement programs for international students.

PHDCCI organises interactive session

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Tuesday organised an interaction with a visiting Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) Delegation at PHD House, Sector 31, on Tuesday. The ICCC delegation included 16 entrepreneurs led by president Ripudaman Singh Dhillon. RS Sachdeva, chair, Punjab state chapter, PHD chamber and MD of Hitech Industries Limited, said, “The future prospects for trade and investment between India and Canada are significant.”