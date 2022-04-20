Unvaccinated kids in Chandigarh may be barred from attending school
Stepping up local measures in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana again, the UT administration on Tuesday said they may soon bar unvaccinated children from attending physical classes at schools.
“Though the anti-Covid vaccination is voluntary among the children and adults, it is worth mentioning that vaccines are safe for the children. We have not recorded any adverse effect among the children post immunisation. Considering the increasing number of Covid cases and to protect the children, the unvaccinated children may be advised not to attend physical classes in the next few days,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, in a public notice.
The announcement came a day after UT adviser Dharam Pal convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The adviser had directed the health department to adopt a pro-active approach for early vaccination of eligible children in Chandigarh and vaccinate all of them within 15 days.
Special vaccination camps at schools
Taking note of low vaccination coverage among children, the health secretary has directed the UT education secretary and schools to compile data of unvaccinated children (separate lists for 12-15 and 15-18 age groups), so that a schedule for special camps at schools can be prepared by the health department.
Garg said, “We should attempt to vaccinate at least 50 children at each of the vaccination camps. The school authorities can contact district immunisation officer Dr Manjit Singh to organise vaccination camps, even at a short notice of one day only.”
The health secretary also advised teachers and students to wear face masks inside classrooms.
The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group started on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The older children are being provided Covaxin vaccine, while the younger lot are being administered Corbevax vaccine. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
But four months on, Chandigarh has been able to fully inoculate only 53% children in the 15-18 age group category, where the target is 72,000, though the first dose coverage has reached 90%.
In the 12-15 age group category, the target population is 45,000, but after a month, only 30% have gotten the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 0.58%.
Panchkula clocks three Covid cases after none for four days
After logging no new Covid-19 case for four consecutive days, Panchkula detected three fresh infections on Tuesday.
Mohali also reported three positive cases and Chandigarh one, taking tricity’s daily tally to seven.
With this, tricity’s active caseload also increased from 35 to 38 between Monday and Tuesday. Now, 21 patients are recuperating in Chandigarh, 14 in Mohali and three in Panchkula.
The daily positivity rate was less than 1% in both Mohali and Panchkula, but 2.34% in Chandigarh.
Hanif Qureshi is new Panchkula commissioner of police
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 1996-batch IPS officer Hanif Qureshi as the Panchkula commissioner of police. Qureshi replaced Saurabh Singh, who has been posted as inspector general, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, and IG, Security. Qureshi will also continue to hold the charge of director general, renewable energy department. Apart from MTech and MBA, the officer also holds a PhD in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati,.
Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College
Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government's plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6. Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started. Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land.
Ludhiana | CIA Staff 3 dissolved second time in 2 years
Police commissioner Kautubh Sharma dissolved CIA Staff 3 on Tuesday and formed an anti-narcotic wing in the same building. Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, who was in-charge at CIA Staff 3, has been transferred to police lines. On May 18, 2020, the CIA staff-3 was dissolved and an anti-smuggling cell was formed. Later in June 2021, the police department had dissolved the anti-smuggling cell and formed CIA Staff 3 again.
Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday. As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University, the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district. While the maximum temperature was 41C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.
Ludhiana | Burglars make off with ₹25 lakh from garment showroom
Burglars struck at a wholesale garment showroom in Gandhi Nagar and decamped with ₹25 lakh cash in the wee hours of Tuesday. The matter came to light in the morning when the owner, Kapil Kumar, came to open the showroom. Kumar said when he reached the showroom, everything appeared fine from outside. Kumar stated that though his showroom is equipped with CCTV cameras, these were not running when the crime took place.
