Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam XEN suspended for misconduct

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Aseem Goel on Friday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer (XEN) with Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for misbehaving with complainants during a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at new district secretariat.

Goel also ordered a show cause notice to another XEN of the power department and DETC of the excise department for remaining absent from the meeting without any intimation. In total, the minister heard 14 complaints and redressed nine of them, with five of them kept pending for the next meeting. Goel also resolved 28 complaints at the meeting.