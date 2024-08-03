 Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam XEN suspended for misconduct - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam XEN suspended for misconduct

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 03, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Aseem Goel also ordered a show cause notice to another XEN of the power department and DETC of the excise department for remaining absent from a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at new district secretariat

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Aseem Goel on Friday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer (XEN) with Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for misbehaving with complainants during a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at new district secretariat.

Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Aseem Goel on Friday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer (XEN) with Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for misbehaving with complainants during a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at new district secretariat. (HT Photo)
Minister of state for transport (independent charge) Aseem Goel on Friday ordered the suspension of an executive engineer (XEN) with Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) for misbehaving with complainants during a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at new district secretariat. (HT Photo)

Goel also ordered a show cause notice to another XEN of the power department and DETC of the excise department for remaining absent from the meeting without any intimation. In total, the minister heard 14 complaints and redressed nine of them, with five of them kept pending for the next meeting. Goel also resolved 28 complaints at the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam XEN suspended for misconduct
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On